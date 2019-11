Suburban trains partially cancelled in Chennai-Tambaram section on Nov 9, 10

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 17 suburban train services would be cancelled between Chennai and Tambaram on November 9 and 10 to facilitate engineering works, according to a statement from Southern railways.

Chennai Beach - Tambaram local trains departing from Chennai Beach at 11 pm, 11.20 pm, 11.40 pm, and 11.59 pm on November 9 have been cancelled.

Similarly, Tambaram - Chennai Beach departing from Tambaram at 10.15 pm, 10.25 pm, 10.45 pm, 11.25 pm and 11.45 pm on November 9 also will not ply.

The Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 11.10 pm on November 9 is cancelled.

Cancellations on November 10:

The Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu local leaving Chennai Beach at 3:55 am, 4.35 am, and 4.55 am November 10 will be partially cancelled between Beach and Tambaram. The train run from Tambaram as per the schedule of regular trains, said the statement.

The Chennai Beach - Tambaram local leaving Chennai Beach at 4:15 am, on November 10 is fully cancelled.

The Tambaram – Chennai Beach local leaving Tambaram at 3:55 am, 4.15 am and 4.35 am on November 10 is fully cancelled, said the statement.