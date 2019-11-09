Cop vehicle knocks down bike, injures rider

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year -old man was injured after the vehicle of an Assistant Commissioner knocked him down at Pattinapakkam on Thursday night. According to police, Suresh (45), a resident of Adam Sahib Street in Washermenpet, was working in a private company. “Around 11 pm on Thursday, he was returning home on his two-wheeler.

When he was at the Canal Bank Road at Pattinapakkam, Suresh tried to overtake a police vehicle of the Teynampet Assistant Commissioner Sudharsan, which knocked him down. The ACP admitted him in a private hospital from where he was sent home after treatment. Based on a complaint from Suresh’s friend, the Adyar police have registered a case against Armed Reserve constable Veeramani (33) who drove the police vehicle. Further investigations are on.