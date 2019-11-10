Home Cities Chennai

Chennai air quality may improve from November 11; here's how to protect yourself from pollution

Lack of land-sea breeze and still air were major factors for the sudden spike in pollution levels.

Published: 10th November 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A thick blanket of smog engulfs the city, at Wallajah road in Chennai.

A thick blanket of smog engulfs the city, at Wallajah road in Chennai. (Photo | EPS, Debadutta Mallick)

By Express News Service

Chennai, which has been experiencing record pollution levels for the past one week, is expected to get reprieve from Monday (November 11). The met department has forecast light rainfall for the city from Monday with the return of the easterlies (winds from the east).

Lack of land-sea breeze and still air were major factors for the sudden spike in pollution levels. This is going to change with the return of the easteries.

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' over northwest Bay of Bengal weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and crossed West Bengal coast close to Sundarban Dhanchi forest.

On Sunday, Chennai Air Quality Index (AQI) was 240, which is still poor. However, it was much better than the last few days where AQI has gone up to 294.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said the pollution would drop all along the east coast. "It was Bulbul which has stopped easterlies coming into the State. Bulbul impact will fade away and the rain-bearing winds will be back. The rainfall activity will pick-up from Tuesday."

The met forecast said the sky conditions would be partly cloudy. "Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively."

In last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Veppur and Mathur in Cuddalore received highest rainfall of 9 cm.
 

Chennai Weather
Parameter  Nungambakkam Nungambakkam
Max temp 33.8 33.2
Departure from normal 4.1 3.3
Min temp  25.7 24.2
Departure from normal 2.2 0.8
Humidity 69% 64%

