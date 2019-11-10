Cops raise awareness against use of manja thread

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : City police conducted an awareness programme in North Chennai highlighting adverse effects of using manja (glass-coated) thread while flying kites. The campaign was launched after a three-year-old boy was killed and a 25-year old man was injured recently.Washermenpet Deputy commissioner Subbulakshmi and other police officials launched the campaign in which they warned parents they will be apprehend if they allow their wards to fly kites using manja thread.

It may be noted that National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned use of ‘Chinese’ kite strings, made of nylon or any synthetic material, which is non-biodegradable, in July, 2017. It directed all State governments to prohibit ‘manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use’ of synthetic manja or nylon threads and all other synthetic strings used for flying kites with immediate effect.

In October 2015, Chennai police banned flying kites using manja for 60 days, after a five-year-old boy, suffered died. However, police sources claim when they conduct raids and seize manja thread, they normally do not book the suspects as most of them turn out to be juveniles. But, if they have provisions to book such suspects or children under the City Police Act, there will be more awareness and such cases can be prevented.