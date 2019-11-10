IIT Madras student commits suicide, found hanging in hostel room

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A first-year student from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras allegedly killed self at her hostel on Saturday.

Police said, Fatima Latif, a native of Kerala was pursuing her first year MA development studies integrated at IIT-M.

On Saturday afternoon, her friends had gone to call her when they found her not answering the door.

They informed the hostel warden who with the help of the security broke open the door only to find her dead.

Following which the Kotturpuram police registered a case and the body was moved to the government hospital.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the room and further investigations are on to ascertain the reason why the student decided to take the extreme step.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).