Now, commuters can file plaint if bus driver is drunk

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Drivers of government transport corporations can no more indulge in drunk driving, thanks to various measures said to have been taken by the management to curb the menace. According to a petition from Metropolitan Transport Corporation, the contact number of the branch manager to which the driver/bus is originating, has been prominently given inside the bus. Passengers can complain to the official in case the driver is found in an intoxicated condition. The manager in turn will deploy checkers to find genuineness of the complaint. In addition, traffic supervisors have been empowered to check bus crew enroute.

Security personnel manning the depots will not allow crew from taking out the bus if they are found to be under the influence. They are provided with breathalyzers, the petition claimed. All vehicles should start after obtaining permission from stand controller and time keeper, who would maintain a register and the crew should affix their signature. All these measures are found in the petition, which has been filed before Justice D Krishnakumar of Madras High Court on Friday.G Kannabiran of Tiruvottriyur depot, who was under influence of alcohol, could not drive the bus and asked the passengers to alight near Rajakadai on December 21, 1989. Thereby, he not only caused revenue loss, but also brought a bad name to the corporation.

As there were similar complaints against him in the past, MTC removed him from service. He moved a Labour Court, which passed an order in his favour, Challenging this, the MTC moved the High Court with the present petition. When the petition came up on Friday, the judge adjourned hearing by a week, after directing MTC to strictly implement the safety measures against drunk driving by bus crew.