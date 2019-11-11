Home Cities Chennai

Dumpyard cause for concern in Chennai's Chitlapakkam

Residents claim that ever since the garbage yard was shifted to the locality, they have been suffering from health issues.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cows climb the waste pile and nibble garbage at the Chitlapakkam waste dumpyard

Cows climb the waste pile and nibble garbage at the Chitlapakkam waste dumpyard| Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the last two weeks, P Anamithra, a five-year-old girl in Chitlapakkam, has been suffering from severe fever and wheezing. It has been 15 days since she went to school now. Her parents took her to a doctor, who did not rule out the possibility that it could be due to toxic air pollution in the locality.

Coincidentally, their house is located just opposite the town panchayat waste composting yard. Home to garbage from 18 wards in the Panchayat, the composting yard for several months, has been used as a 'waste dumpyard' too. The waste collected has now become a huge mountain of garbage which emits unbearable toxic odour. ''People living opposite this dumpyard are the ones severely affected. If it rains, we can't even stay in the house as the odour becomes stronger,'' said Lakshmi, mother of the five-year-old.

Lakshmi, a member of the social welfare group Chitlapakkam Rising, said numerous complaints have been made to shift the dumpyard elsewhere but it has fallen on deaf ears.''We even invited the officials home for dinner, so they can know for real, how it is to live here opposite the dumpyard,'' added Lakshmi. A long time back, this dumpyard used to be near the Chitlapakkam lake area. However, six months ago, it was shifted to the composting yard.

Krishna Kumar, another resident, is a heart patient who recently underwent a heart operation. ''If any resident dies due to pollution or health issues here, the Panchayat has to take complete responsibility. Many people here suffer from breathing issues due to the toxic pollution,'' he said. He also alleged that the civic body called for tenders in crores of rupees to collect, segregate and transport garbage yearly. But how much it is reflected in reality is not seen as the dumpyard has been there for months now.

Contrary to the Solid Waste Management bylaws, which say the civic body has to collect segregated waste door-to-door, the garbage mountain in the town panchayat is full of unsegregated waste.

Express spotted around ten to fifteen cows inside the dumpyard itself, climbing on top of the mountain, nibbling garbage including plastic and aluminium. This utter civic negligence comes in the wake of TANUVAS doctors removing 52 kgs of garbage from a cow's stomach.

When contacted by Express, Panchayat officials said that plans were on to shift the dumpyard from the residential locality to someplace else  owing to the problems. ''Talks are on to transport the waste to a scientific landfill in Kolathur. We will ensure that there's quick action reagrding the complaint,'' said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitlapakkam Chitlapakkam dumpyard Chennai dumpyard problem Chennai dumpyard shifting Chitlapakkam Rising Chennai waste management
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp