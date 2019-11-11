Express impact: Chennai Corporation closes potholes outside Stanley Hospital

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corporation on Sunday closed all the potholes on the Old Jail Road and the MC Road outside the Stanley Medical Hospital after TNIE reported on the bad road conditions on Saturday. "The road has been levelled with mud and water will not stagnate anymore on the roads," said a corporation official.

The official said that even the drains have been de-clogged and water will not stagnate in the Stanley Medical College subway too.

The TNIE report highlighted the difficulties faced by hospital patients, visitors and ambulance drivers. The 108 ambulance drivers said that they had a harrowing time navigating through the stretch due to bad roads and it also caused discomfort to patients.

Commuters wary:

When Express spoke to people at the Stanley Hospital, they said that the civic body has to relay roads with quality asphalt. "Every time they patch up, the road disappears in the next rain. They have to use good quality road given that thousands of people come to this hospital daily," said Ramesh G, a visitor at Stanley.

It can be noted that hundreds of medical students also study here and this is one of the busiest hospitals catering to the whole of north Chennai. Though the civic body has repaired the roads in Stanley, the Cemetery Road where the RSRM hospital is located has not been repaired.