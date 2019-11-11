Home Cities Chennai

Express impact: Chennai Corporation closes potholes outside Stanley Hospital

Earlier, a TNIE report highlighted the difficulties faced by hospital patients, visitors and ambulance drivers due to the potholes.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

The Corporation closed all the potholes outside Stanley Hospital and has levelled the road on Sunday

The Corporation closed all the potholes outside Stanley Hospital and has levelled the road on Sunday

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corporation on Sunday closed all the potholes on the Old Jail Road and the MC Road outside the Stanley Medical Hospital after TNIE reported on the bad road conditions on Saturday. "The road has been levelled with mud and water will not stagnate anymore on the roads," said a corporation official.

The official said that even the drains have been de-clogged and water will not stagnate in the Stanley Medical College subway too.

The TNIE report highlighted the difficulties faced by hospital patients, visitors and ambulance drivers. The 108 ambulance drivers said that they had a harrowing time navigating through the stretch due to bad roads and it also caused discomfort to patients.

Commuters wary:

When Express spoke to people at the Stanley Hospital, they said that the civic body has to relay roads with quality asphalt. "Every time they patch up, the road disappears in the next rain. They have to use good quality road given that thousands of people come to this hospital daily," said Ramesh G, a visitor at Stanley.

It can be noted that hundreds of medical students also  study here and this is one of the busiest hospitals catering to the whole of north Chennai. Though the civic body has repaired the roads in Stanley, the Cemetery Road where the RSRM hospital is located has not been repaired.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Chennai pothole Chennai Corporation stanley medical hospital Chennai roads
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp