Founder of Chennai's Nalli fabrics awarded with Kalai Vallal on 80th birthday

Aruna Sairam, a leading Carnatic vocalist, recollected how Chetty had brought about a change in the art scene in the city due to his patronage.

Published: 11th November 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

The programme ended with a recital by Carnatic vocalist S Soumya| D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the valedictory function of the Bharat Sangeet Utsav held at Narada Gana Sabha on Saturday, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty was awarded the title Kalai Vallal for supporting the arts for many decades. The owner of Nalli, a premier fabric brand chain, is part of all the leading sabhas in Chennai.

The occasion also marked Chetty’s 80th birthday, and the crowd present at the main hall rose to their feet and sang for the octogenarian when he entered. Present at the event were US consulate general, Robert G Burgess, Padma Vibhushan awardee Umayalpuram K Siva Raman and Padma Shri awardee Aruna Sairam. Speaking at the occasion, Chetty said that he is only giving back to society what he got from it.

Aruna Sairam, a leading Carnatic vocalist, recollected how Chetty had brought about a change in the art scene in the city due to his patronage.

Siva Raman paid his tribute to Chetty by reciting a short Tamil poem he had written for the occasion.
The programme ended with a recital by Carnatic vocalist S Soumya. This marked the end of the Bharat Sangeet Utsav, which featured a number of artists at Narada Gana Sabha from November 1 to November 9.

