Interior roads in Chennai tell tales of neglect

Away from the plain sight of bureaucrats, interior roads in many parts of the city are in a state of neglect.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bad road conditions near Cemetery Road in Washermanpet

Bad road conditions near Cemetery Road in Washermanpet (Express| D Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Away from the plain sight of bureaucrats, interior roads in many parts of the city are in a state of neglect. While arterial roads remain on top of Greater Chennai Corporation’s priority list and may receive makeovers or patchworks when a VIP passes through, these interior roads are crying for attention.

Many schools and hospitals are located on poorly maintained interior roads. Roads to Apollo Hospital, CSI Rainy Hospital and Ranga Nursing Home at Tondiarpet are in a battered condition. Similarly, at Washermenpet, many children use bicycles to commute to schools. Sharmila, a Standard VI girl of Model School at Royapuram said potholes are a major concern on MS Koil Street, where a sink hole emerged a few months ago.

School vans which pass through Kauvery Street and Ganga Street at Rajaji Nagar in Villivakkam get stuck as a part of the road has been dug up for sewage works. “A month ago, the wheel of a school bus got stuck. Another bus was brought in to drop the children home. Its very dangerous to commute through these roads. Why start work right before monsoon,” asked Nithin Athreya of Rajaji Nagar in Villivakkam.

Another such stretch which is a daily route for school buses is Rajammanar Salai at Saligramam which is ridden with potholes. A few km away, South Gangaiamman Koil Street at Choolaimedu has become a nightmare for motorists. Students of a private school on EVK Sampath road at Egmore cross puddles overflowing from drainage that has been opened up for pre monsoon works.

At Puzhuthivakkam, bad roads affect accessibility to bus stand, causing many students and office-goers to run late. In Wipro street at Sholinganallur, water stagnates for at least 10 days after the rain because of a trench on the side of the street.

(Inputs from Madhumitha Viswanath, Omjaswin MD, Nirupama Viswanathan)

