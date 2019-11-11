Younger brothers kill man for property in Chennai, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two siblings for killing their elder brother allegedly over a property dispute in Triplicane on Sunday. Gnanavel (45) and Kandavel (37) were secured within minutes when they tried to flee after slitting Sakthivel’s throat in the morning.

Police said the house at Ayodhya Kuppam where the duo lived with their families belonged to Sakthivel as per the will of their late father Ezhumalai. “While all three were fishermen addicted to liquor, Sakthivel, who was unmarried, often quarrelled with his younger brothers, demanding that they vacate the house as he was its owner,” said police. On Sunday morning, Sakthivel visited the house and argued with his brothers. In a fit of rage, the duo attacked him with an iron rod and fled. Sakthivel was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said that the trio had already visited the police station several times, and they were let off with a warning as it was a domestic dispute. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.