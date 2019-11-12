Beyond boundaries to break barriers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: LED lights, colourful backdrops, state-of-the-art audio-visual effects, energetic dance performances, and foot-tapping numbers by entertainment group Dhwani — Sunday was this and more at Shree Agarwal Samaj’s Deepavali Milan event organised at Music Academy. The event was a platform to celebrate the launch of its Members Directory.

After almost a year, the band, comprising artistes Srriram, Sarita and Navin, were back in Chennai to perform. Talking to CE, Srriram said, “The event was a super hit. People were up and dancing as we crooned to songs from different languages. Some even came up to the stage to dance. It was wonderful!”

With their multicultural and multilingual music, the band took the audience on a journey through the different pockets of India and wrapped the event with some electrifying hit party songs.

Recalling their origins, Srriram shared, “The three of us go way back. We were in college and we loved singing and performing. When we got together, we decided to give our artistic skills a structure. That’s how the troupe was born.”

The troupe’s USP is their interactive approach during their performances. “We ensure we keep the audience engaged. We try to understand their pulse and curate a playlist accordingly,” he explained.

So far, the group has staged around 1,500 shows across the globe. “From our first international trip to London about 12 years ago to performing for the Indian community last year in Uganda as part of an event organised to welcome and honour Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have come a long way. It has been an eventful journey,” said Srriram.

The band is currently working on its next original album and will be releasing it soon. “One song is about a girl child and there is one more which is a wedding-related song. The songs are in the final stages of production,” he said.