Home Cities Chennai

Beyond boundaries to break barriers

After almost a year, the band, comprising artistes Srriram, Sarita and Navin, were back in Chennai to perform.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: LED lights, colourful backdrops, state-of-the-art audio-visual effects, energetic dance performances, and foot-tapping numbers by entertainment group Dhwani — Sunday was this and more at Shree Agarwal Samaj’s Deepavali Milan event organised at Music Academy. The event was a platform to celebrate the launch of its Members Directory.

After almost a year, the band, comprising artistes Srriram, Sarita and Navin, were back in Chennai to perform. Talking to CE, Srriram said, “The event was a super hit. People were up and dancing as we crooned to songs from different languages. Some even came up to the stage to dance. It was wonderful!”
With their multicultural and multilingual music, the band took the audience on a journey through the different pockets of India and wrapped the event with some electrifying hit party songs.

Recalling their origins, Srriram shared, “The three of us go way back. We were in college and we loved singing and performing. When we got together, we decided to give our artistic skills a structure. That’s how the troupe was born.”

The troupe’s USP is their interactive approach during their performances. “We ensure we keep the audience engaged. We try to understand their pulse and curate a playlist accordingly,” he explained.
So far, the group has staged around 1,500 shows across the globe. “From our first international trip to London about 12 years ago to performing for the Indian community last year in Uganda as part of an event organised to welcome and honour Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have come a long way. It has been an eventful journey,” said Srriram.

The band is currently working on its next original album and will be releasing it soon. “One song is about a girl child and there is one more which is a wedding-related song. The songs are in the final stages of production,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp