MMC plans curbs on online sale at Koyambedu market

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the traders in Koyambedu protested against the online firm Ninjacart for selling vegetables in the wholesale market, a market management committee has been set up to prevent ‘illegal sales’ by the online company.

Ninjacart has opened godowns in the city’s outskirts, in Red Hills and Poonamalee. They buy vegetables directly from the farmers, store them in godowns, and sell it online at cheap rates compared to Koyambedu traders.“If retailers are unable to sell the vegetables, the collection agents sell the leftovers to wholesale traders at cheap rates,” alleged traders.

It is also learnt that after a meeting with the CMDA last month, a committee comprising of two chief security officers, 10 guards and two members of market management committee has been set up for removing the encroachments from the Koyambedu market from 3am.

There is also a plan to set up additional bins so that the garbage is not dumped on the pathways. Traders said that there is a plan to have additional gate for fruit market and it is learnt CMDA is planning to initiate action only after hearing the views of the traders, MMC sources said.

It is also learnt that the piped water supply to Koyambedu has again gained ground with the member secretary planning to hold a consultative meeting with Metro water officials.There is no piped water in the market for nearly 15 years.