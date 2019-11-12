Home Cities Chennai

Rs 5 crore seized from education group premises

The raids were conducted from November 7 at the 32 educational institutions, run by the group, including engineering, polytechnic, dental and nursing colleges and hospitals and schools. 

Published: 12th November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During raids conducted at the premises of an educational group in the city, the Income Tax department has seized `five crore in cash and `three crore worth jewellery, according to a release from the department. Further, the preliminary estimate of the undisclosed income detected is more than `350 crore, said the release, however not mentioning the name of the group.

The raids were conducted from November 7 at the 32 educational institutions, run by the group, including engineering, polytechnic, dental and nursing colleges and hospitals and schools.  The IT department has found that the money, collected by the group as ‘fees,’ was found to be diverted outside the trust for purposes outside the ambit of the trust. Moreover, it has also detected that the group has interests in fishing, harbour, cement, milk, bottled water, iron and steel industries too. The raids have been concluded for now and investigations are in progress, added the release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp