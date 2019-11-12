Subhasri’s death: Jayagopal gets bail, slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Jayagopal, accused in techie R Subhasri’s death due to an illegal flex board, and his brother-in-law Meghanathan.The court directed Jayagopal to pay Rs 50,000 for the treatment of poor patients.

On September 12, Subashri, fell on the road after being knocked off her two-wheeler by an illegal banner installed for the marriage of Jayagopal’s son, and was run over by a truck. Both the accused, Jayagopal and Meghanathan, on October 24 withdrew their bail petitions filed before the High Court and filed fresh bail applications which were heard by Justice C V Karthikeyan on Monday.

The judge granted the bail on condition that Jayagopal deposit `50,000 into the account of Stanley Medical College and into the account of the Dean, Adyar Cancer Institute.The Judge further said Jayagopal should stay out of Chennai until the final report is filed before the Jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate by the traffic investigation wing.