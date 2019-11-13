After 11-year wait, construction on St Thomas Mount-Adambakkam MRTS stretch in Chennai to begin soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After being delayed for nearly 11 years, construction of 500-metre elevated rail line between Adambakkam and St Thomas Mount is set to resume soon. Southern Railways invited bids to complete pending works for the new line at an estimated cost of Rs 48.48 crore a few days ago.

As part of phase II extension of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Velachery to St Thomas Mount, works for laying the elevated rail line commenced in 2007. The extended line is to run via Puzhuthivakkam and Adambakkam.

While railways laid double lines between Velachery and Adambakkam and also built stations at Puzhuthivakkam and Adambakkam, a 500-meter stretch could not be completed.

All hurdles in land acquisition were cleared recently, said a senior railway official. “The works should be completed in another 18 months,” a senior official said.“The overhead line and other electrical structures that remained idle for years have to be tested,” he added.

Child safety awareness

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited, in association with Young Indians Chennai Chapter (Yi) will conduct an awareness campaign on Child Sexual Abuse & Cyber Crime as part of Children’s Day celebrations on November 14, release said. 350 school children of GCN Primary School, Thiruverkadu, will take part.

Additional coaches

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that three trains have been augmented by sleeper coaches. A release said Tirunelveli - Bilaspur - Tirunelveli weekly express has been permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach from November 11 rest two coaches on Nov 13 and Nov 15.