Home Cities Chennai

After 11-year wait, construction on St Thomas Mount-Adambakkam MRTS stretch in Chennai to begin soon

While railways laid double lines between Velachery and Adambakkam and also built stations at Puzhuthivakkam and Adambakkam, a 500-meter stretch could not be completed.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Velachery-St Thomas mount Mass Rapid Transit System service line set to resume after a decade

Velachery-St Thomas mount Mass Rapid Transit System service line set to resume after a decade | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After being delayed for nearly 11 years, construction of 500-metre elevated rail line between Adambakkam and St Thomas Mount is set to resume soon. Southern Railways invited bids to complete pending works for the new line at an estimated cost of Rs 48.48 crore a few days ago.

As part of phase II extension of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Velachery to St Thomas Mount, works for laying the elevated rail line commenced in 2007. The extended line is to run via Puzhuthivakkam and Adambakkam.

While railways laid double lines between Velachery and Adambakkam and also built stations at Puzhuthivakkam and Adambakkam, a 500-meter stretch could not be completed.

All hurdles in land acquisition were cleared recently, said a senior railway official. “The works should be completed in another 18 months,” a senior official said.“The overhead line and other electrical structures that remained idle for years have to be tested,” he added.

Child safety awareness

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited, in association with Young Indians Chennai Chapter (Yi) will conduct an awareness campaign on Child Sexual Abuse & Cyber Crime as part of Children’s Day celebrations on November 14, release said. 350 school children of GCN Primary School, Thiruverkadu, will take part.

Additional coaches

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that three trains have been augmented by sleeper coaches. A release said Tirunelveli - Bilaspur - Tirunelveli weekly express has been permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach from November 11 rest two coaches  on Nov 13 and Nov 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai MRTS Southern Railways St Thomas Mount Adambakkam MRTS
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp