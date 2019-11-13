Chennai air pollution: Normalcy returns, but challenges remain

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Normalcy returned on Tuesday as Chennai Air Quality Index (AQI) has recorded an impressive 62. As per National Ambient Air Quality Standard, AQI between 51-100 is considered 'satisfactory'.



Although PM 2.5 concentration has occasionally peaked to unhealthy levels, the AQI in Alandur, Velachery and Manali has remained within limits. But, experts feel the past one week's poor air quality should act as a wake-up call for State government to retrospect and initiate corrective measures.



Noted environmentalist Chandra Bhushan, former deputy head of Centre for Science and Environment, told Express that unlike earlier many cities in South India are recording high pollution levels. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has in fact recognised the fact that air pollution is not just a Delhi-specific problem, but affecting cities across India. "The proposed adequate and increased monitoring to be in place to be able to determine status and trends of air quality."



However, Chennai is the only major metropolitan city in the country that has been excluded from NCAP. From Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi makes the list of 102 non-attainment cities, which are considered to be most polluted with respect to ambient air. Other important metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai,New Delhi,Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad are all among the non-attainment cities.



Chennai also has poor network of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS). There three stations maintained by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and five are installed by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which are yet to come into operation fully. Chennai would need at least 30 stations.



SM Shiva Nagendra of Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras told Express that Chennai air can turn toxic under unfavorable weather conditions, which was evident last week. "This calls for stringent enforcement of pollution norms. Emission from a cluster of thermal power plant in Ennore, vehicular pollution, particulate matter from construction sites and bad roads are all contributing factors."



In India, air pollution is the third highest cause of death among all health risks, ranking just above smoking; each year, more people globally die from air pollution-related disease than from road traffic injuries or malaria. Exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution contributed to over 1.2 million deaths in India in 2017, according to a global study. On average the study - State of Global Air 2019 (SOGA2019) - reported that the life of a South Asian child born today will be shortened by 2 years and 6 months (over two years) growing up in current high levels of air pollution, while the global life expectancy loss is 20 months.



The World Health Organisation’s database on air pollution over the years has listed Tier I and Tier II Indian cities as some of the most polluted places in the world. In 2018, 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities were in India. Also, the Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health - led by Philip Landrigan - ranked India as number one on premature mortality and deaths related to air pollution.

