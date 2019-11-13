Home Cities Chennai

Global folk music takes centre stage at Chennai

Titled, A World Of Music, the MMA choir will be presenting a collection of folk songs from around the world.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : What is not classical is folk. The genre is not governed by rules. Across the world, ancestors have used this music to pass on stories and traditions to many generations in its raw and original form. Every country has a distinct flavour. This is what I tell my students in the  music class as well,” says Augustine Paul, music director, MMA Choir, ahead of their upcoming folk music concert. 

Titled, A World Of Music, the choir will be presenting a collection of folk songs from around the world. The 90-member MMA Choir will be supported by the MMA Symphony Orchestra for some of the songs.
“We began the preparation from mid-September after our return from a concert in Singapore, and completed it in mid-November. The choir is enjoying the compilation of songs. We’ve selected songs from 16 countries including Finland, Scotland, Korea and China.

Expect a few Bharathiyar songs from India. This is our first attempt at the folk genre,” he says. “We have a guest singer doing the Indian folk song. We’re optimistic that Carnatic lovers and connoisseurs of classical songs will also enjoy the performance,” says Augustine. 

The concert will have a few solos, duets and ensembles apart from the 90-member choir performing together.  

The concert will be held on November 15 at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available at Musee Musicals, ProMusicals, PMA School of Music and whistlepodu.com

