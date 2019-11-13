Remove bikes from footpath: Madras High Court to Greater Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Greater Chennai Corporation executive engineer to at least remove two-wheelers parked on the footpath along NSC Bose Road opposite High Court immediately and file a report on Wednesday.

The court passed the order on a petition from a 60-year-old woman of Kilpauk. Despite the civic body spending over Rs 50 crore for construction of footpath along NSC Bose Road, there is little or no space to walk, petitioner Vandhana Zachariah, a chartered accountant, said in her petition.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee observed that none of the hawkers who occupy the pavement has been relocated. It also wanted details of the steps taken by corporation to clear the entire stretch.Corporation counsel submitted that the absence of councillors for the respective wards has delayed the entire process of relocating hawkers from pavements.

However, the judges citing a similar petition that sought for removal of hawkers from Masi streets of Mylapore where the HC had ordered that councillors were not required for relocating them. The petitioner also said that most hawkers along pavements let out the space for parking of vehicles and also litter across. TNEB has also installed transformers in between causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Not satisfied with the submissions, the judges gave interim order.

"This court can take a judicial notice of the fact that right across this court, though the platforms have been extended, the same is being used by the hawkers and many two-wheelers are parked and as a result the pedestrians are unable to use the platforms and virtually make them walk on the road which may expose them to danger of being hit by speeding vehicles. Therefore, as a first measure, the corporation executive engineer Zone V is directed to clear at least the two-wheeler parked on the platforms opposite to the court premises and shall file a report with supporting photographs by tomorrow," said judges interim order.

