This Chennai school invites you to paints its walls to please kids with disabilities

CHENNAI : This November 14, if you are keen to bring out the child in you, head to the Sadhana School for Hearing Impaired and Mentally Retarded in Senganmal, Kelambakkam, where you can join the school students to paint the school’s walls. Mural artist Jagruthi Gulecha will help translate your creativity into a beautiful design on the wall.

“The event will go on from 11 am to 4 pm. We want to celebrate this special day with the underprivileged people with disabilities, making them feel one among us. We intend to brighten up their classroom, thus making learning fun,” said Juhina Sabrina, organiser of the event. The Sadhana School for Hearing Impaired and Mentally Retarded was established in 1987 with the motto of providing education to the underprivileged children with disabilities so as to enable them to earn a livelihood and be independent in society.

“Each one of us have an artist within us. I will just be instructing this group. Art therapy is proven to have enhanced the physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals. A wall makes for a perfect canvas because there are larger areas to be painted and the boundaries are not diminutive,” said Jagruthi. For details, call: 9677286179

