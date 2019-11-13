Youngster dies inside septic tank at shopping mall in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A youngster died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a shopping mall in the city on Tuesday, while his brother sustained injuries. The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar of Ice House. His brother Ranjith Kumar is under treatment at the Royapettah GH.

Police say five men were hired by Dhandapani, a contractor, to clean septic tanks at the mall. The wages promised was Rs 500 each. "The accident happened in the third tank, which was three-metre deep. Ranjith was the first to go inside. Soon, Arun heard him cry for help," said the police.

Arun went inside to save Ranjith, he managed to push him out to safety, but fainted after, inhaling the gas. They were rushed to hospital, where Arun was declared brought dead. A case have been registered against the contractor and the staff.