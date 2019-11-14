Home Cities Chennai

Depression rate high, 10 per cent of IIT Madras students seek psychiatric help

IIT Madras authorities said the institute was taking a lot of efforts in strengthening counselling services.

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In IIT Madras, 10 per cent of the total student strength are seeking counsellors or psychiatric help, which is a clear indication of deep-rooted mental health issues plaguing the young brains.

As disclosed by the IIT Madras administration to Express. This holds relevance in the aftermath of unfortunate suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first-year student of MA, humanities and development studies (integrated).

IIT Madras authorities said the institute was taking a lot of efforts in strengthening counselling services.

"Access to counselling services has increased multifold. Stigma is gradually melting away.

Face to face counselling numbers have doubled. Currently, the number of users has increased to about 10 per cent of the student strength - a healthy number by the international standards," Office of the Dean (Students) said.

The psychiatrist visit has also been made almost daily. Follow up is the key and the wellness centre’s day goes primarily into this activity with about 150 students to be followed up at any given time.

"Follow up helps a lot in giving confidence to the students who continue in their struggle against emotional upheavals," authorities said.

Reliable sources in IIT-M Student Council told Express that a number of students seek online counselling to tackle their personal problems such as coping with stress, academic failure, relationship failure.

The administration said several new initiatives to invigorate student life have been introduced in the last two years.

A new initiative called NCA (National cultural appreciation) has been approved by the Senate last year.

This year has seen this taking shape with 5 cultural activities being introduced under this scheme with about 100 students selected.

Alumni Mentoring cum Discussion Group that brings volunteering cherry-picked and trained alumni to bring awareness to how they handled such issues and some life lessons was launched in October 2018.

It has also been decided to introduce elements of play in daily life that has the potential to alleviate stress and depression.

"Besides, a new 'Happy Hours' with faculty is being introduced in the freshers’ hostels providing an opportunity for informal interaction between students and faculty once a week," IIT-M said.

Ram Krishnaswamy, a student of the 1970 batch of IIT Madras who launched a blog chronicling suicides in IITs and IIT JEE coaching schools, told Express that "suicides can be prevented but not totally stopped. Many suicide cases were swept under the carpet by IIT administrators."

In his book "Reflections by IITians", Krishnaswamy says, “The impact of examination pressures are so severe and traumatic that it is no wonder some young IIT students commit suicide.

There is very little support for students who are unable to cope with such trauma.“

