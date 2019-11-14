IIT-Madras Professor named in 'suicide note' of Kollam girl to be quizzed

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/CHENNAI: Days after an IIT-Madras student committed suicide over alleged religious discrimination, a professor from the institution, was summoned for inquiry by the Chennai police. Meanwhile, a suicide note purportedly written by the student has gone viral on the social media, sparking outrage and protests.

Parents of Fathima Latheef, the deceased girl, had sought the intervention of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging religious discrimination and humiliation by a faculty member.

A senior police officer in Chennai acknowledged that they had received a complaint from Fathima’s parents, and were beginning their inquiry with faculty and inmates of Sarayu hostel in the campus.

"The professor concerned has been summoned for inquiry on Thursday. The girl’s parents will be reaching the city on the same day," said the officer. Though IIT sources said the professor was also questioned on Wednesday, the institution issued no statements about the development.

The purported suicide note has provoked protests, with student activists terming her death as ‘institutional murder’. Speaking in Kerala, Fathima’s father said the police had taken her phone for forensic investigation, and he was concerned that they could tamper with the evidence to protect IIT’s image.

“When Fathima's phone was switched on by my daughter Aysha, it directly opened without asking for a password. Aysha was shocked to see the message in the home screen which read that one of Fathima's professors was responsible for her death," said Abdul Latheef, Fathima's father.

"As she wanted everyone to know the cause of her death, Fathima had removed her phone password. We are also afraid that as the police has not mention anything about the suicide note till date, they might try to tamper with it due to pressure from IIT authorities," he added.

In their version, the police only said the girl was homesick, and that they suspected she was struggling with the 'logistics' subject as she is from humanities stream.

Fathima's family friend's, including Kollam Mayor Rajendrababu, and her twin sister who are now in Chennai, were called by the Kotturpuram police for the inquest report.

"There we found her phone just lying on a table. We requested for the phone, and when we switched it on we saw her note. We took a screenshot and sent it to our phones, to ensure the police don't tamper with the evidence," said Fathima's uncle Shine Dev.

When asked about the suicide note, a senior police officer claimed it could be fake.

The phone will be opened and checked only after Fathima's parents reach Chennai on Thursday, he said.

However, as the suicide note started going viral on social media, people from all walks of life came out to show their support to the family.

In Kerala, Kollam SFI members carried a protest rally, demanding a fair probe into the death of Fathima. The rally which commenced from Government Women IIT, Kollam, was led by Fathima's twin sister Aysha on Wednesday.

"We have taken out the protest demanding punishment for the faculty member responsible for Fathima's suicide," said Adarsh M Saji, SFI district secretary. As many as 18 such protests were organised in the district.

In Chennai, around 20 members of the Campus Front of India, a students' organisation, staged a protest in front of the institute on Wednesday, demanding a CBI inquiry. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan urged the police to initiate a probe into Fathima's death.

He also appealed to the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development to take action against the accused professor. The Ambedkar-Periyar study circle has also called for an impartial inquiry.

‘Evidence may be tampered’

While Fathima’s father is afraid the police might tamper with the suicide note owing to pressure from IIT, police said the girl was homesick and the note could be fake.

The phone will be opened and checked only after Fathima’s parents reach Chennai on Thursday, police added.