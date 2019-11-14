Kids, take over the ramp this weekend at Chennai Citi Center mall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Citi Center is all set to host the auditions for D La Valentina’s ‘Fashionista Star Kids 2019’ on November 16 and November 17.

D La Valentina’s created this platform to revolutionise the Indian fashion set-up for kids. It aims to be bigger and better fostering qualitative opportunities for the kids to showcase their innate awesomeness. It furthers aims for not only attitude building but also holistic personality development of participating children.

Kids between the ages of four and 17, and are raring to experiment with their fashionable side, can participate. The selection process will be in two steps — preliminary auditions and main level auditions.

Contestants selected in the preliminary round will be groomed by trained professionals for the main level auditions including catwalk, personality development, choreography, etc before the finals. The final auditions will take place as a fashion event on November 17.

The winners will get a chance to represent India in the International Kids Fashion Week in Milan, Paris, Georgia, Greece and Russia.

(For registrations, call: 9491399697 or visit https://www.dlavalentina.com/)