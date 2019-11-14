Home Cities Chennai

Odisha art to brighten Chennai

Pattachitra art that adorns the walls of Jagannath temple in Puri often tells a story.

Two artists will be present at the exhibition

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pattachitra art that adorns the walls of Jagannath temple in Puri often tells a story. These paintings, which are native to Odisha, will soon be exhibited in the city by  Sahagamana, an NGO, and Wandering Artist. Artisans from Raghurajpura will be exhibiting their works. Pattachitra art is done either on walls, leaves or canvas. This exhibition, Utkal Varna, will showcase painting on leaves and canvas.

Prathik Sudha Murali, founder of Sahagamana NGO says that he was approached by these Pattachitra artists after cyclone Fani destroyed the entire village earlier this year. “They wanted our assistance to rebuild their village. People pitched in and helped rebuild the village. Now, I want to do something to help them sustain and keep their art alive,” says Prathik.

There are around 140 houses in the village and Prathik says that the artists wanted to help not just their families, but even the others in the Raghurajpur “These artists are under debt from rebuilding their houses after the cyclone. This is an attempt to help them pay off their debt, and tell people of Chennai about this art form,” he says.

According to Prathik, it takes at least two months for an artist to complete one painting. Pattachitra paintings usually depict stories of Krishna and Rama, but there are paintings of Ganesha and other Shaivite gods, too.  All these paintings are done using natural colours.Two artists will be present at the exhibition and they will also conduct a workshop on Pattachitra paintings.

“The workshop will begin with the fish motif and go on to other techniques,” he says. Participants can learn whatever they can pick up in one day including secular motifs like trees. Saura, a tribal painting form from rural Odisha will also be displayed.
Visitors to the exhibition can purchase these paintings in various forms — from bookmarks and canvas paintings.

The exhibition and workshop will be held on November 16 and 17. All materials for the workshop will be provided. Registration fees: Rs 1,750.

For details, visit: Utkal Varna exhibition and workshop of Pattachitra art on Facebook.

