FIIT-JEE's Chennai branch told to pay Rs 1.92 lakh to former student

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after a student dropped out from FIITJEE course after paying full fees of Rs 3.7 lakh for the three-year programme, a consumer forum directed the institution to provide a compensation of Rs 1.92 lakh.

P Tharani of Velacherry, parent of the student, submitted a petition at the forum that the programme did not have qualified faculty and electronic tabs failed to work which resulting in her son, P Pranav Keerthan, discontinuing the course.

Tharani said in the petition she found out that there were only minimum teaching staff and none from IIT as claimed by the institution. Tharani then sent a legal notice to the institute seeking refund of fees and also filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai.

Despite several notices, the counsel for the educational institute failed to appear and was set ex-parte.