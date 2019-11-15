Girl kills self on college campus in Chengalpet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her college in Chengalpet on Wednesday evening. Police said the third-year student of Zoology department, “wrote her exam and later killed herself on the college campus.” Other students, who found her body, informed the college staff.

Then, she was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. Chengalpet taluk police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline (044-24640050).