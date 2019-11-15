Home Cities Chennai

‘Marudham’ vessel to keep Chennai’s coastline safe from oil spills

The vessel 'Marudham' is equipped with oil booms, skimmers and spray arms on both  sides for application of Oil Spill Dispersant on spills.

Published: 15th November 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai beaches

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to augment the existing Oil Spill Response capability of Chennai Port to deal with Tier I Oil Spills as per National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP), Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya dedicated the `14-crore oil spill recovery vessel ‘Marudham’ at the port on Thursday.

Marudham is equipped with oil booms, skimmers and spray arms on both  sides for application of Oil Spill Dispersant on spills. Besides the on board storage tanks for oil collected from spills, it has four flexible barges each of 10 KL capacity. 

This comes after LPG tanker BW Maple rammed into petroleum tanker MT Dawn Kanchipuram two nautical miles off Kamarajar Port at Ennore in January 2017 resulting in a massive oil spill that polluted close to 35-km of coastline. It was the first such incident reported in Chennai and authorities were completely caught off guard as there was no State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan. 

Meanwhile, the minister also flagged off deployment if 60 tonnes Bollard Pull ocean going tug as Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oil Spill Response National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan Chennai Port Chennai coastline Marudham
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp