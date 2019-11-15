‘Marudham’ vessel to keep Chennai’s coastline safe from oil spills

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to augment the existing Oil Spill Response capability of Chennai Port to deal with Tier I Oil Spills as per National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP), Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya dedicated the `14-crore oil spill recovery vessel ‘Marudham’ at the port on Thursday.

Marudham is equipped with oil booms, skimmers and spray arms on both sides for application of Oil Spill Dispersant on spills. Besides the on board storage tanks for oil collected from spills, it has four flexible barges each of 10 KL capacity.

This comes after LPG tanker BW Maple rammed into petroleum tanker MT Dawn Kanchipuram two nautical miles off Kamarajar Port at Ennore in January 2017 resulting in a massive oil spill that polluted close to 35-km of coastline. It was the first such incident reported in Chennai and authorities were completely caught off guard as there was no State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan.

Meanwhile, the minister also flagged off deployment if 60 tonnes Bollard Pull ocean going tug as Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV).