Home Cities Chennai

Talks on with World Bank for city partnership project: Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Panneerselvam said that IMF had agreed to send a consultative mission to engage in a scoping study which has also received the Indian government’s approval. 

Published: 15th November 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam holds discussions with officials during his visit to the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam holds discussions with officials during his visit to the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC| Special Arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is in talks with the World Bank for Chennai City Partnership, an innovative approach to the management of city with focus on drinking water, re-use and conservation of  water and urban transport linkages, said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam while delivering a speech at the World Bank in Washington. He is accompanied by Finance Secretary S Krishnan.

The Deputy CM said ‘Chennai City Partnership’ would have two important components: Water and transportation. “A series of discussions have been held between the State and World Bank. We are strongly committed to a holistic inter-sectoral approach for providing better infrastructure and services in Chennai,” Panneerselvam said.

He also highlighted that TN is actively engaged with World Bank on preparing ‘Tamil Nadu Sustainable Housing and Habitat Project’, which would mark the re-entry of the World Bank into housing sector in TN after 25 years. 

IMF tech help sought

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also spoke at the International Monetary Fund office, said Tamil Nadu was keen on obtaining IMF’s technical assistance and consultative expertise for improving the public financial management.

Panneerselvam said that IMF had agreed to send a consultative mission to engage in a scoping study which has also received the Indian government’s approval. 

Stating that a regional training programme on ‘Strengthening of Public Financial Management for Southern States’ was recently held at Chennai, he said it was a great opportunity to learn about the best international practices in public financial management and sub-national fiscal issues and perspectives.

The South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Centre (SARTTAC), which is a collaborative venture between the IMF, the member countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka), and development partners, has been in close contact with Tamil Nadu, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai City Partnership O Panneerselvam SARTTAC World Bank
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp