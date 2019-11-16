Home Cities Chennai

Aiding local businesses

More than 1,000 delegates from 35 countries took part in the summit. Major participation was from Singapore, Myanmar and Malaysia.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:30 AM

More than 1,000 delegates from 35 countries took part in the three-day summit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third edition of the global summit of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals, The Rise, was inaugurated at Women’s Christian College on Thursday. The three-day summit aims at providing a platform for business networking and developing upcoming Tamil entrepreneurs.
“The summit calls for deepening of a culture of multi-stakeholder collaborations, expansion of small-medium entrepreneurial ventures as a response to economic slowdown and massive unemployment, while keeping the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations as the foundational belief for action,” said Jagath Gasper Raj, global head, The Rise.

Rise IT (Information Technology) was launched during the summit. “We have consolidated all the IT wings over the last six months and segmented them on the basis of products they specialise in, including Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Automation, Mobility and so on. Close to 100 companies headed by Tamil entrepreneurs joined. We work on providing business benefits and utilise technology to empower businesses,” said Venkatesh Babu, leading the Singapore chapter of The Rise.

Another initiative that was launched was Global Tamil Angel Investors (GTAI). It encourages and nurtures entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu by providing funds, market access and mentorship.

The summit also saw several panel discussions on various topics including managing stress and business failure in the times of economic slowdown, integrative health care, innovative agricultural technologies and robust organic supply chains and yoga and lifestyle entrepreneurship.

R Balakrishnan, former additional chief secretary, government of Odisha, Lilian Jasper, principal, Women’s Christian College, MG Devasahayam, former chief secretary, government of Haryana, and Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot were present.

