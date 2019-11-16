All aboard the metro to campaign for a cause

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 362 children from GCN Primary School, Thiruverkadu, had gathered outside the Koyambedu Metro station on Children’s Day to campaign against child sexual abuse and cyber crimes. The Chennai Metro Rail and Young Indians Chennai Chapter collaborated with the school to organise a ride from the Koyambedu Metro station to the Airport Metro station, where the children also formed a human chain to spread awareness.

“Last year, Young Indians had come to our school and taught students the meaning of ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’,” said Vanaja Elango, a teacher at the school. Children from classes one to five had gathered at the entrance of the Metro station in Koyambedu and campaigned, holding up placards that read slogans like ‘Save child from cyber abuse’ and ‘Safe and Unsafe touch’.

“Most of these children have never taken a ride in the Metro, they are all so excited and energetic about it,” said Renuka Devi, a teacher at the school for the last 17 years. The concord hall at the Metro station was full of chattering children, eagerly awaiting their turn to ride the Metro. Teachers and volunteers kept them occupied as tickets were being arranged.

Finally, the time had come to step onto the platform. Following safety rules, all children, teachers and volunteers stood behind the yellow line as the train arrived. The doors opened and all the children rushed inside. Almost every child looked outside the large glass windows, as the train zipped past buildings, trees and roads across the city. They gasped when they saw acres of green forest after crossing the Saidapet Metro station.

The excited chatter was doused when it was time to alight at the airport. Once again the children were given placards and they campaigned near the entrance of the airport. Afternoon commuters slowed down to acknowledge the campaign while some waved back at the waving children. “This is my first time at the airport. It is so big,” said Keerthana M, a class 3 student at GCN Primary School. At the end of a meaningful and productive Children’s Day, all campaigners from the school were given goodies to munch on and reminisce a day out from school.