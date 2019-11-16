Home Cities Chennai

Build your own civilisation

Hadara is a fun civilisation game for five players that has space for strategy and creativity, and doesn’t overstay its welcome

By Arjun Sukumaran
CHENNAI: In the world of marketing, describing a product as being ‘X + Y’ is both convenient shorthand and a way to set expectations among potential customers — that’s why you see it all the time. For much the same reason, it tends to crop up fairly often in reviews as well, such as when I tell you that Hadara is a combination of Splendor and 7 Wonders.

Hadara is a civilisation game for up to 5 players, in which you’ll take turns drafting cards from a central board and adding them to your tableau. The drafting is really interesting, and I don’t think I’ve encountered a system quite like this before — every turn, each player will draw two cards from a particular deck, choose one to play and discard the other. So I might be drawing from the military deck now, while you (on my left) might be selecting from the culture one. Next turn, I’ll be drawing culture while you’ll move on to the commercial deck. It’s a really interesting dynamic because, while you don’t know exactly what cards you’ll have to choose from, you’ll know what they’re guaranteed to give you. So if you wind up blowing all your cash on an expensive military card, you might not be able to afford the agriculture cards coming your way next turn.

What might help, though, is what Hadara borrows from Splendor — each card you buy gives you a discount on all further cards of that type. So, the more culture you’ve invested in, the cheaper culture cards are for you going forward, which again creates interesting decisions for players to make. You need to diversify a bit, but this card is so cheap for you right now — do you take it, and risk being a bit one-dimensional, or pass it up and hope you get a shot at it later? Time to talk about that latter part — remember all the cards that players have been discarding? When all the decks are emptied, you’ll get a refill of money and then you start buying cards from the discard piles until they’re all gone as well. This adds a memory element to the game as well, which is another thing to keep in mind.

Ultimately, what these cards do is move you up on four tracks — commerce, military, culture and agriculture. Each track offers particular benefits — commerce gives you more income, military lets you found colonies, culture lets you build valuable point-generating monuments and agriculture lets you feed your nation. That’s right, you need to have enough points in agriculture to pay for all the cards you’ve played, otherwise you start losing them. You can’t afford to ignore any track, but it’s impossible to keep up on everything.

7 Wonders and Splendor are big names to drop, both having established legacies in board gaming over the last decade, but Hadara provides a very interesting twist on those formulae while still managing to set itself apart. There’s a lot of room for strategic and clever play here, all in a package that doesn’t out-stay its welcome — if you’re looking for a fun civilisation game, you can’t go wrong with Hadara.

