Cemetery Road ‘exhumed’ two days after relaying 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a comedy-of-errors, the corporation on Friday dug up the Cemetery Road, which it had relaid only on Wednesday. Reason? The road in North Chennai submerged after a short-spell of rain on Friday. Only then the civic body realised that the new road was laid over the drainage systems and manholes, which prevented water from draining out.

About six manholes were covered and men were drilling the road to remove the asphalt.

“The contractor relaid the new road above the old one without even clearing the bitumen. The work started at midnight on Monday and there is a chance that drainage and manholes would have been missed,’’ said a civic body official.

“Relaying roads and again digging it up shows quality of contractors and knowledge of officials. This is an absolutely waste of tax-payers money,’’ said Prabhakaran, a commuter.

‘’There are already three layers of road. Every time they relay it, the height increases and it just comes off as plaques. We have to wait and watch if this will withstand monsoon,’’ concluded Prabhakaran.