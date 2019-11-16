Home Cities Chennai

Demolition of Elephant Gate bridge finally begins

After a two-year delay, demolition of centuries-old Elephant Gate bridge, finally began on Friday.

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a two-year delay, demolition of centuries-old Elephant Gate bridge, finally began on Friday. “Digging work has started on the side of Demellows Road. It will be followed by demolition of sidewalls,’’ said a corporation official. The official did not commit to any deadline as demolition is jointly undertaken by the Southern Railway and the civic body.

According to new traffic diversion plans, vehicles heading to Demellows Road from Wall Tax Road can now use the Basin Bridge or take a 2-km detour through Wall Tax Road (Central Station), take a right to Raja Muthiah and come back to Choolai.
Vehicles from Demellows Road heading to Wall Tax Rod or Mint can use the Basin Bridge. Traffic police say this diversion will remain till reconstruction of the bridge. 

It is said that the British built a wall during the 18th century to protect the ‘New Black Town’ (Currently, Muthlialpet and surrounding areas) from the attack of Hyder Ali. The wall, which ran for three-and-half-miles, had many gates, one of which was the Elephant Gate. 

Goods were loaded and unloaded through this gate to the Salt Courtars. Subsequently, when this bridge was built in the 1850s, it was named ‘Elephant Gate Bridge’. Now after almost two centuries, officials decided to demolish the bridge in 2017. However, reconstruction was delayed due to tussle between Southern Railway and TANGEDCO, as latter couldn’t find a place to shift high-tension electric lines running beneath the bridge. The issue was sorted out this year. 

The corporation in August announced that it would spend `26.45 crore to reconstruct the East and West slopes while the central part, constructed by railways, will be extended from 50 to 150m.
The slope on the Pulianthope end will  be 250-m long and on Walltax Road end, it will be 180-m long. The length of new bridge would be 580m.

