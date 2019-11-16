Family at crossroads as city failed a breadwinner

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Labour Day this year, 54-year-old Sundaramoorthi S was returning home at Mogappair through Kavimani street on his bike when the ends of the street gave way and he slid into an uncovered storm water drain. He has not gone to work since, family members said.

“He had to undergo surgery in his forearm after the fall which was his second accident this year. He has not been able to go for work after that,” said Shivam, his son who is currently looking for a job.

Hardly anyone is held accountable for bad roads and uncovered drains and resultant accidents, unless fatal. However, for families such as Shivam’s, the consequences of civic negligence have lasting, often life-altering effects.

The family lived on a total income of `40,000 a month before May. Since Sundaramoorthi has stopped working, the income has halved. The family is now solely dependent on his eldest sister. “I have been trying to find a job to support in some way, but nothing has worked out so far.” Shivam said.

Following the accident, Shivam spoke to the contractor and police officers at the local station to take necessary action and prevent accidents in future, but nothing came of it, he said.

Work on storm water drains is now being done in multiple parts of the city ahead of the monsoon and it brings back horrid memories of the family which received a phone call one evening of Sundaramoorthi’s fall.

“We shudder to think what it would have been like if he had been older or frailer. When I went to the spot, mud had piled on top of him; it was a frightening sight,” said Shivam.

“Whenever I see an uncovered drain, I pick a fight with workers asking them to get it covered,” he said.