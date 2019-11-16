Home Cities Chennai

Family at crossroads as city failed a breadwinner

He has not gone to work since, family members said.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Labour Day this year, 54-year-old Sundaramoorthi S was returning home at Mogappair through Kavimani street on his bike when the ends of the street gave way and he slid into an uncovered storm water drain. He has not gone to work since, family members said.

“He had to undergo surgery in his forearm after the fall which was his second accident this year. He has not been able to go for work after that,” said Shivam, his son who is currently looking for a job.
Hardly anyone is held accountable for bad roads and uncovered drains and resultant accidents, unless fatal. However, for families such as Shivam’s, the consequences of civic negligence have lasting, often life-altering effects.

The family lived on a total income of `40,000 a month before May. Since Sundaramoorthi has stopped working, the income has halved. The family is now solely dependent on his eldest sister. “I have been trying to find a job to support in some way, but nothing has worked out so far.” Shivam said.
Following the accident, Shivam spoke to the contractor and police officers at the local station to take necessary action and prevent accidents in future, but nothing came of it, he said. 

Work on storm water drains is now being done in multiple parts of the city ahead of the monsoon and it brings back horrid memories of the family which received a phone call one evening of Sundaramoorthi’s fall.

“We shudder to think what it would have been like if he had been older or frailer. When I went to the spot, mud had piled on top of him; it was a frightening sight,” said Shivam.
“Whenever I see an uncovered drain, I pick a fight with workers asking them to get it covered,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp