Hardly burns into the morning

This column has a personality. It is not of the nature that saves up to play the sure-shot eruptive games like ‘Death Stranding’ on the day of release and then review it.

By Anusha Ganapathi
CHENNAI: This column has a personality. It is not of the nature that saves up to play the sure-shot eruptive games like ‘Death Stranding’ on the day of release and then review it. The column is more like those spatulas which scrape the crispy burnt part of a dosa from the pan and then eat it with relish as if it is tastier than the full version of the food item. So, this week, the column does not discuss Death Stranding — in case you haven’t heard, this game has been teased in E3 since what feels like a decade finally released this week. It is an open-world, sci-fi adventure game with hyper realistic graphics, also featuring faces of some real-world actors in the game. 

But like I said, we don’t discuss popular subversives. Instead, we analySe the micro-aggressions of the gaming world — like ‘Burning Daylight’. Like the game that shall not be discussed, BD too is set in a dystopian world. But the similarity ends there. BD feels like a game that shouldn’t exist. It is a three-dimensional side scroller (difficult to visualize this description, so imagine ‘Limbo’ with added depth). There’s an eerie ambience to the game — the environment is unpolished, and the character starts as an unclad humanoid wandering through a huge slaughterhouse built for destruction. But it still isn’t as creepy as the baby in Death Stranding.

In a world where games get more complicated with infantry management and cross-country hikes (hint: DS), Burning Daylight keeps it simple with its completely linear gameplay. Too linear, in fact. If you backtracked on the designed path that the game intends you to go, you end up stuck. But BD is a free game, so we don’t really complain. Burning Daylight pictures just enough of an imagined future where the humanoids are plugged into virtual reality devices for daily usage. By the time you get exasperated with the lack of fluidity (very low frame count in most scenes) and begin to question the point of playing the game, it ends.

It is about half an hour long in gameplay time — that hardly burns into the morning, let alone daylight. But it leaves you wanting more — details of the universe, and better graphics. BD is a pleasant success for the developers who started the game as a student project, and it gives hope for the community challenging the status quo of large game-publishing giants.

