HC raps Corporation on illegal Marina hawkers

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday came hard on Chennai Corporation for not removing unlicensed hawkers from the Marina.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday came hard on Chennai Corporation for not removing unlicensed hawkers from the Marina. The judges recollected Jaillikattu protests and questioned as to how the authorities were able to take control of the entire stretch for 45 days without letting anyone venture into the beach, but are now unable to remove unauthorised hawkers.

The issue pertains to pleas moved by Fishermen Care, a fishermen rights organisation seeking to implement recommendations of Murari Committee to protect the fishing community and increase compensation provided during fishing ban period.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and  M Nirmal Kumar said, “Authorities should take instances like Jallikattu protests as an example and adopt similar methods to enumerate licensed vendors in Marina and remove the others. Unless they have the will to do nothing can be done.”

When the counsel sought more time to complete enumeration, the bench wondered whether the Corporation has a cut-off date to complete the process. The bench ordered the counsel to complete the process as a final opportunity and file a comprehensive report with a workable solution about implementation of provisions of Street Vendors Act by November 26.

