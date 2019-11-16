IIT-M student suicide: Fathima’s father meets EPS; seeks action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMID protests and a thick police blanket enveloping IIT-M after Fathima Latheef, a first year humanities student from Kerala, committed suicide in her hostel room last week, her father, Abdul Latheef submitted a petition to CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the latter’s residence on Friday and urged him to take action against those responsible for his daughter’s death.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, “I have appealed to the CM to take action against those who abetted the suicide. I also met the DGP. Both assured me of action based on investigation,” Latheef said.

Naming the faculty of the humanities department allegedly responsible for the death, Latheef said, “There was a note on her phone which said the cause of death was Sudharshan Padmanaban. The phone has been taken for forensic examination. We will learn the truth soon. My daughter used to talk to me over phone every day. On the day she died, she did not,” Latheef said.

“That there is no letter makes me suspicious whether this was a suicide at all. My daughter had said she was scared of Padmanaban. Even when she had scored lesser than she deserved, it was her friend who took the answer paper to Padmanaban,” Latheef said.

The CCTV footage from IIT-M will reveal further information, he added.

He also demanded a fair investigation into the alleged suicide, which is the fifth in IIT-M over the last year.

Fathima Latheef, a student of Humanities and Development Studies from Kollam in Kerala was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on November 9.

Abdul Latheef gave a memorandum to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding government intervention in the investigation. He also met Opposition leader MK Stalin on Friday.

The Chennai Police on Thursday transferred the case to the Central Crime Branch. Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan had said that a team headed by the Additional Commissioner would be formed to look into the suicide.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said the state DGP, Loknath Behra, had spoken to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu and also the Chennai Police Commissioner.

DMK cadre, holding placards, gathered outside the IIT-M on Friday seeking justice for Fathima. A possee of police personnel was deployed in front of the main entrance in view of the protests.

The IIT-Madras, in a statement, said it is extending full cooperation to the police in the investigation.