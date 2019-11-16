Keeping a ‘watch’ on Tamil Nadu culture

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Drawing inspiration from the Annapakshi motif of Kanjivaram silks, lotus patterns on temple ceilings, offset pillars with Yali sculptures and timeless Tamil script printed as numbers adorn, Indian watch brand Titan launched their latest collection, The Namma Tamil Nadu Collection, on Thursday.

Based on Tamil culture like temple architecture to Tamil script and Kanchipuram fabrics, the collection is a homage to all things from the southernmost state in India. The collection includes three varieties. The first has two styles on the dial — one half made with Kanchipuram silk with the traditional motifs found on sarees and the other half with a mother-of-pearl base. The second variety features temple motifs and third features the Tamil script.

For the first time, the Tamil script will be used in Titan’s watches, with the brand logo also written in Tamil. Apart from the script, this collection will have the Yali, an animal motif found in temples of Tamil Nadu. The hour markers, inspired by Kanchipuram silk, are embroidered. While the designs are inspired by local traditional art, the construct is done with modern machinery.

Speaking at the occasion, Revathi Kant, chief design officer, Titan, said, “Our relationship with Tamil Nadu is deep-rooted and started way back in 1988. We had made a collection on Kolkata along the same lines. Kolkata too, is as culturally-inclined as Tamil Nadu. How this collection does in the market will determine how we plan our strategy further.” The watches are ranged between `4,500 and `7,000.

Actress Shobhana gave a Bharatanatyam performance at the launch. “I think this collection should be taken to the world to showcase Tamil culture. Sometimes, those born and raised in Tamil Nadu may or may not value it, but others who have lived outside will,” she said.