Home Cities Chennai

Malay on my plate

The restaurant will be hosting a Malaysian food festival for lunch and dinner until November 24.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a cup of Bandung, a coconut milk concoction flavoured with rose syrup that is the Malaysian version of rose milk, in our hands, we sit in a conference room beside Chap Chay restaurant in Raintree, Saint Mary’s Road. The restaurant will be hosting a Malaysian food festival for lunch and dinner until November 24.

The menu was curated by expat chef Mat Safiee Bin Haroon, who was born and raised in Malaysia, and has been a chef for the past 30 years. “I started cooking with my mother. She used to put up a stall and I would help her with it,” he said.

Guests were served appetisers from the menu. Stewards walked out of the kitchen holding trays of Satay Ayam, a common street delicacy in Malaysia, which consisted of skewered chicken strips marinated in coconut milk, coated in Malaysian curry powder and lemongrass, char-grilled and served with peanut sauce.

For dinner, we were first served chicken Malaysian tom yum soup. “It’s the Malaysian adaptation of the chicken tom yum. This soup is thicker and we use a little bit of coconut milk to make it rich. Sliced red chillies add spice, while lemon and soya sauce add tanginess,” said chef Bin Haroon. The heat from the red chillies is soothing to the throat and lingers on the tongue for a few moments before the next sip. The chef included sliced carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, chicken and onions, which added volume after being left to soak in the soup.

The chef’s favourite is the Sambal hijau petai udang paling menyengat, which is lightly sauteed prawns coated with green chilli and lemongrass. With a thin layer of batter, the prawns were cooked perfectly, with every bite an easy pleasure. The occasional taste of spring onion added acidity to the overall presentation. Chef Bin Haroon added that he makes this comfort dish frequently at home.
Next in line was the Kutumber Ayam, which consisted of pieces of chicken marinated in coriander paste, stir-fried with pungent oyster sauce that adds a slight sour taste to the hot peppercorn and garlic. We couldn’t help closing our eyes to savour the combination of flavours.

The third appetiser was the Satay Ayam. The coconut milk marinade added sweetness to the otherwise sour and spicy curry powder. Flavours of garlic and lemongrass cut through the sweet and spice, and the chicken is tender and melts in the mouth. The peanut sauce adds a nutty sweet flavour to the entire ensemble.

The main course consisted of steamed Nasi Lemak with lamb rendang and Malaysian sayur. The Nasi Lemak is rice steamed in coconut milk and dressed with fried anchovies. “Many restaurants don’t use anchovies because they are expensive, but we use them,” said chef Bin Haroon.
After a filling meal, the chef served us desserts. In a small white pot, we were first served Chen Theng, a mixture of soaked sago balls with white fungus and dates, seasoned with cardamom and sweetened with palm sugar. “This is a vegan dessert,” said Bin Haroon. The other dessert was coconut jelly, which is made using coconut milk, dried gelatin sheets and a mixture of palm and white sugar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp