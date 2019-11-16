Home Cities Chennai

Riding the route

The ten-day journey across the Silk Route has left an indelible mark on these five bikers from around the world

Published: 16th November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bikers from across the globe met in Chennai for the grand finale of a ten-day biking event organised by the Big Biker Commune. Five bikers from countries India, Ireland  and the USA had biked along the spice route of India along the west coast for ten days.
They travelled through Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kochi, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Tiruchy, Puducherry, and finally reached Chennai on Thursday. 
Declan McEvoy, Karolis Mieliauskas, Deepak Kamath, Veena Shetty, Mandeep Merwah and Simas Suminskas were the riders who completed the trip.

The Spice Route Odyssey is a first-of-its-kind ride by Big Biking Commune, one of the largest aggregator platforms for the motorcycle community in India, under their ‘World on Wheels’ rides programme. The bikers’ meet was held at the Haddows Club in Nungambakkam with the participation of more than 100 bikers from different bike clubs as well as solo riders. The entire ride, held in collaboration with Royal Brothers, clocked 3,000 km through the spice corridor across west and south India.

Through their journey, these bikers met and interacted with bikers from those states. For some like Karolis, Indian conditions were different from what he was used to, and while he has been to even the coldest spot on Earth, namely, Oymyakon in Russia, he found Indian conditions to be hot. 

“We wanted to give the local biking community a flavour of international rides. With the Spice Route Odyssey, we brought the best names in the international biking community to share their experiences and motivate the local bikers to think of biking beyond borders, to step out of the comfort zone and explore the world. The riders thoroughly enjoyed the entire tour and got to experience a varied section of bikers as well as local culture along the route,” said Arun Kumar, convener of the Big Biker Commune.

