Sticks and spirit

Siblings may fight with each other, but the battle between Sanjay and Neha Sivakumar is a little different.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

They hope to take part in the national-level tournament conducted by Rural Game of India later this month  U Rakesh Kumar

By SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Siblings may fight with each other, but the battle between Sanjay and Neha Sivakumar is a little different. With a Silambam stick in his hands, Sanjay charges towards Neha and brings it down firmly. Neha blocks the attack, and the sound of bamboo striking bamboo echoes through the ground.
The Coimbatore-based siblings from Ramanathapuram recently won an open state-level Silambam championship, the All School and College Level Silambam Tournament, that was held at Chennai. Not to be outdone by each other, 12-year-old Neha and 9-year-old Sanjay won two gold medals each.

From the start

“When Neha was three and a half years old, we enrolled her in Silambam classes for martial arts training and self-defence. She consistently went for summer classes for three years and started participating in local association matches in the city. When she was in class 2, she took part in a district-level Silambam competition and won a gold medal. She was new to the sport at the time, but this made us realise her interest in Silambam,” said Lavanya R, Neha and Sanjay’s mother.

Neha, a class 7 student at Navy Children School, joined the ISF academy four years ago and began training under Nandha Kumar S. She practices the martial art every other day for three hours. “My sister practices every day at home. She had won medals and trophies in many tournaments. Seeing her practice and her awards, I developed an interest in Silambam. My parents then enrolled me in the same academy when I was in kindergarten,” said Sanjay, a class 5 student in the same school.

Fight to win

In the All School and College Level Silambam Tournament, Sanjay took part in the mini sub-junior level and won two golds in the direct fight and double stick categories. Neha won two golds in the surul kai veechu and double stick categories in the sub-junior level.
“There were around 200 participants in the u-14 category competing against Neha and Sanjay. They performed well and won the gold but as their coach, I always expect the best from them. All the players at the academy are undergoing rigorous training for the national-level tournament conducted by Rural Game of India that will be held at Munnar on November 22 and November 23 this year. We wish to make the city proud,” says Nandha Kumar.

Focus and grit

The siblings have won medals at south Asian-level and national-level championships. “In January 2019, Neha took part 64th National School Games conducted by School Games Federation of India in New Delhi and won a gold. She was the only girl from the CBSE Welfare Sports organisation representing the state in that tournament. We are  proud of their achievements,” said their father Sivakumar NP.

