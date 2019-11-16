Two teens fall off bike, run over by bus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two boys were killed and another injured after they fell off their bike and were run over by a school bus near Selaiyur on Thursday. The boys were identified as S Dinesh (17) a class 12 student and Prasanth (19), a college dropout and their friend Janarthanan (17), also a class 12 student.

“On Thursday evening, Dinesh and Janarthanan, who studied in the same school returned from classes and picked up Prasanth and all the three were headed towards Camp Road. At Agaramthen Road they tried to overtake a vehicle, but fell in front of a private school bus,” said a police officer.

The bus driver managed to flee. Passers-by rushed the trio to the hospital, where Dinesh and Prasanth were declared brought dead. Police also allegedly recovered ganja packets from Prasanth’s pocket.