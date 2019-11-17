Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras student suicide case: Fathima Latheef's father Abdul demands a fair probe

While no suicide note was found in Fathima's room, a note in her mobile phone had mentioned names of some faculty members as being the cause of her death.

Published: 17th November 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Latheef, father of 19-year-old IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef who committed suicide, speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at the later's residence in Chennai on Friday.

Abdul Latheef, father of 19-year-old IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef who committed suicide, speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at the later's residence in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) student who committed suicide, said on Sunday that he will be forced to reveal many things if those responsible for the death of his daughter are not arrested.

Latheef said this to the media soon after his arrival at the airport here, from Chennai.

"We will wait till Friday to see if the ongoing police probe will arrest those responsible for the death of my daughter. If they don't do it, then we will be forced to reveal the circumstances that led to her death," Latheef said.

Latheef claimed all the details with regards to his daughter's death are available in her laptop and said he will seek legal advice if this needs to be handed over to the police team probing the case.

ALSO READ: I thought Chennai was the safest city, says IIT-M student Fathima Latheef's father Abdul

Fathima Latheef, 19, a bright first year MA Humanities and Development Studies student, took her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, allegedly on account of religious bias against her.

The issue was raised on Sunday by the Kerala RSP leader N.K. Premachandran at the all party meeting called by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi

Speaking to the media later, Premachandran said that there is clinching evidence of harassment in this case, which requires a detailed probe.

ALSO READ: All papers handed over to Tamil Nadu Police, says IIT-M student Fathima Latheef's father Abdul

Premachandran represents the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency where Lateef hails from.

"This issue was also raised by DMK leader T.R. Balu under whose constituency in which IIT Madras is located. After it was raised, AIADMK members raised objections to it and soon Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and said that this is a meeting which will decide on things to be listed for discussion in the House," Premachandran told reporters in New Delhi.

Latheef is expected to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the coming days.

