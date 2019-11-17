Slow progress in civic projects reason for Korattur bad roads?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the last six to seven years, entire Korattur has borne the brunt of bad roads. As it is among the areas added to Greater Chennai corporation limits in 2011, work to lay underground sewage and water pipes have been going since then. As a result, many interior and main roads in Korattur are frequently dug up and are not relaid properly.

As most roads are less than 25-30 ft in width, motorists find it very hard to manoeuvre. The roads are dug for pipe laying work. One such example is Srinivasapuram main road which connects Korattur to Ambattur. As Korattur railway bridge work has been going for the last five years, residents have to take this road as an alternative route to access south side of Korattur. But, due to constant digging work, the road is riddled with potholes and craters. During rain, it is filled with slush from the bridge works making it risky for two-wheeler riders.

“Srinivasapuram 1st, 2nd and 3rd Main Roads are no better. Though these are tarred roads, they have been so frequently dug that they look like mud roads. These are important roads as they connect North to South side of Korattur,” said Sridhar Raj of Ellaiamman Nagar.

North and Central Avenue inside Periyar Nagar too need immediate repair,” said residents.

“After storm water drains are laid, none of the roads are milled properly. Because of this one side of the road is lower while the other side is much higher. 24th, 25th, 26th and 28th streets in Periyar Nagar also need to be relaid properly,” said S Vijayaraghavan.

Madhanang Kuppam road, Shanti Nagar Main road, streets in Venkataraman Nagar are other such instances of roads which need immediate repair. A senior corporation official from Zone 7 said slow progress of ongoing civic projects is the main reason behind the poor condition of roads at Korattur. “We can relay the road only when we get the project completion certificate from the concerned department like Metro Water or Tangedco. W do patch works on many interior roads in South side of Korattur. We will relay other pending stretches too,” the official said.