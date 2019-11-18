Footwear worth Rs 1 lakh goes missing from Chennai's businessman’s residence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Secretariat Colony police have a bizarre incident to investigate. A businessman has lodged a complaint that at least 10 pairs of footwear, worth Rs 1 lakh, have been stolen from his house.

Abdul Hafiz of Dewan Bahadur Shanmugam Street in Kilpauk has lodged a complaint that 10 pairs of footwear kept at the entrance of the building went missing between 9.30 and 10.30 am, Saturday. The total worth of the footwear, according to the complainant, is Rs 1 lakh, with a pair of shoes priced at Rs 50,000, a police officer said.

He had told police that he saw the footwear, comprising sandals and shoes, outside when he entered the house and found them missing when he stepped out an hour later. Abdul lodged the complaint on Saturday night. Police said they are yet to inquire anybody as the persons whom the complainant suspected were not available. “We will inquire on Monday,” said police personnel.