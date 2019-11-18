Ganja peddlers arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have been cracking down on marijuana trade in the city. At least 46 people, including several women, have been arrested in the last 15 days, and over 34kg of the banned substance was seized. At least 13 of them were arrested on Saturday in three different places.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan comes under fire in politburo meet
Prithvi Shaw returns with half century in Syed Mushtaq Ali
Turncoats will be taken back into NCP only on merit: NCP leader Jayant Patil
35 Kashmir politicians moved from Centaur hotel
Bigil podu for these Vijay fans for paying up to farmers' loans
Will retire once law enacted to control population, says Giriraj Singh