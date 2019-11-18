Home Cities Chennai

In revenge of arresting friend, men damage CCTV cameras in Chennai

Four persons have been arrested by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police for allegedly damaging CCTV cameras and a hunt has been launched for two more, including a murder accused.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons have been arrested by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police for allegedly damaging CCTV cameras and a hunt has been launched for two more, including a murder accused.

Police identified the arrested as Rahul and Ilango, both aged 19, Janakiraman (20) and Bharath (21). Police found several CCTV cameras damaged in their jurisdiction a week ago. The suspects are said to have told police it was for their friend ‘Kendai’ Arun, a history-sheeter with three murder cases against him, they broke the cameras.  

Police said Arun, who was absconding, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage recently. However, after coming out of prison on bail, he allegedly hatched a plan to damage the cameras as they posed a ‘threat’ to his free movement at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. He along with his associates went on a breaking spree, a police officer said. The four were remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai CCTV damage Chennai crime
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp