In revenge of arresting friend, men damage CCTV cameras in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons have been arrested by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police for allegedly damaging CCTV cameras and a hunt has been launched for two more, including a murder accused.

Police identified the arrested as Rahul and Ilango, both aged 19, Janakiraman (20) and Bharath (21). Police found several CCTV cameras damaged in their jurisdiction a week ago. The suspects are said to have told police it was for their friend ‘Kendai’ Arun, a history-sheeter with three murder cases against him, they broke the cameras.

Police said Arun, who was absconding, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage recently. However, after coming out of prison on bail, he allegedly hatched a plan to damage the cameras as they posed a ‘threat’ to his free movement at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. He along with his associates went on a breaking spree, a police officer said. The four were remanded to judicial custody.