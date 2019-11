By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died after a car knocked him down in Kancheepuram district on Saturday night.

Police identified the deceased as K Thamarai Kannan. On Saturday, when he was returning home on a motorcycle, a car which came in the opposite direction knocked him down and sped away, a police officer said. Passers-by rushed him to GH, Chengalpattu, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.