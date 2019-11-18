Home Cities Chennai

School children in Chennai to be made aware of traffic rules

Under the project, safety audit of school premises and how safe they are in terms of traffic rules will be done.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To reduce traffic accidents in Chennai, Handicap International, a social organisation, and PSA Foundation, a wing of French automobile company Groupe PSA, is creating awareness among school children in the city on the need to follow traffic rules, a foundation release said.

The project was rolled out this week and it will continue till December 2020. It has been divided into two parts, firstly safe school zones will be created under which safety audit of school premises will be done. A total of 1,500 children, including 60 teachers from Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School and Anita Methodist Matriculation Higher Secondary School will participate in the safe school zones activity. Secondly, awareness through multimedia will be created.

A city based ATSWA Trust will also help in implementing the project. Karine Hillaireau, general delegate of PSA Foundation, said “The aim of the project is to transmit best practices in road safety among the pilot schools. “

Under the project, safety audit of school premises and how safe they are in terms of traffic rules will be done. Along with it wherever necessary traffic signages will be installed, road safety clubs  formed to educate students about traffic rules. The project aims at reducing road accident fatalities and injuries in the State. 

